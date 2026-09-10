Mirzapur: The Movie was expected to perform well at the box office, but its strong run has surpassed expectations. Pankaj Tripathi’s film continues to make waves at the worldwide box office, showing no signs of slowing down.

The film’s buzz was evident on Wednesday, with even Hanuman struggling to keep pace as both titles approached the ₹150-crore mark. Neither film has shown significant signs of slowing down on weekdays.

Mirzapur: The Movie has earned ₹137.90 crore at the domestic box office in six days, with its worldwide gross collection standing at ₹164.48 crore. The film was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

Mirzapur the movie Indian box office update ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT release | ChatGPT 1980s AI photo : 10 best prompts to turn your photos retro According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹12.55 crore from 10,705 shows on Day 6. This follows collections of ₹16 crore on Monday, ₹36 crore on Sunday, ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹25.75 crore on Friday. The movie’s total gross collection in India currently stands at ₹164.48 crore, while its net collection is ₹137.90 crore. Mirzapur the movie worldwide box office report The movie’s six-day worldwide box office collection gives an indication of how popular Mirzapur: The Movie is with international audiences. The film earned ₹2 crore on its sixth day in overseas markets, taking its total overseas collection to ₹29 crore.

The film has performed particularly well in the US and Canada, where it has earned ₹10 crore so far. At the same time, the movie is gaining momentum in the Gulf and other international markets. Globally, the film is performing strongly alongside its domestic box office run. Mirzapur the movie New actors who have joined the chaos of Mirzapur, such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, are introduced in the movie. Ali Fazal, who was part of the original cast alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, reprises his role as Guddu Bhaiya, with the goal of building an empire and controlling the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.