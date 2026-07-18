Home / Entertainment / National Film Awards: Article 370 best film; Yami, Mammootty win for acting

National Film Awards: Article 370 best film; Yami, Mammootty win for acting

Yami Gautam Dhar, who acted in "Article 370" was named the best actress while Mammotty and Kartik Aaryan shared the best actor award

article 370 movie
Bollywood movie "Article 370" was on Saturday named as the best feature film at 72nd National Film Awards. Image: www.imdb.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 7:18 PM IST
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Bollywood movie "Article 370", based on the events surrounding the abrogation of this section of the Constitution in 2019, was on Saturday named as the best feature film at 72nd National Film Awards.

Yami Gautam Dhar, who acted in "Article 370" was named the best actress in a leading role while Malayalam superstar Mammotty and Kartik Aaryan shared the best actor award for their lead roles in "Bramayugam" (Malayalam) and "Chandu Champion" (Hindi) respectively.

Announcing the awards, chairman of the central jury Jayaraj said Telugu movie "Kalki 2898 AD" bagged the trophy for best popular film for wholesome entertainment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :National Film AwardsmoviesHindi movies

First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 7:18 PM IST

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