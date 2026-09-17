Even though Hanuman Ansh's box office collection appears to be slowing down in the sixth week, the film is still having an incredible run. After 41 days in theaters, the spiritual drama, written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has officially reached the ₹300-crore club in global gross collection.

Hanuman Ansh has been an unexpected box office blockbuster, earning 150 times its initial budget of less than ₹2 crore. The film, which debuted on August 7, a week ahead of Batwara and Awarapan 2, is still doing well at the box office even though the other movies are no longer running.

Hanuman Ansh's box office update

Now in its sixth week, the spiritual drama has earned ₹300.25 crore worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the movie made ₹6 crore in India on Wednesday. In comparison to Tuesday, when it made ₹8.25 crore, the movie saw a 27.3% decrease.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT release: When and where to watch Neem Karoli Baba film According to the recent data, its gross collection in India has reached ₹280 crore, while its net collection after 41 days is ₹237.13 crore. The achievement is especially noteworthy given that the movie's original theatrical run was very sluggish before favorable word-of-mouth helped it pick up steam and maintain its earnings over the ensuing weeks. Hanuman Ansh box office collection report In recent weeks, the movie's run has gained a lot of momentum. After earning ₹40 lakh in Week 2 and Rs 1.08 crore nett in Week 1, Hanuman Ansh improved to ₹10.40 crore in Week 3. When the movie made ₹61 crore in Week 4, the turnaround became more noticeable. In Week 5, it came in at ₹90.25 crore.

The movie was still drawing crowds to theatres in the sixth week. It made ₹10.50 crore on Friday, ₹18.50 crore on Saturday, and ₹22.50 crore on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, collections reached ₹8.25 crore each, but on Wednesday, they fell to ₹6 crore. ALSO READ: Rise and Fall 2: Virender Sehwag to host, check contestants and format Hanuman Ansh has become the third highest Hindi grosser of the year after Dhurandhar 2 (₹1813 crore) and Border 2 (₹450 crore). Hanuman Ansh Day 41 occupancy The movie's theatrical occupancy likewise mirrored the drop in collections. On Wednesday, Hanuman Ansh's overall occupancy rate was 17.19%, down from 28.65% on Tuesday.