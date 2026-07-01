New funding models look to brighten the silver screen as HNI money rolls in

Meanwhile, CineNow, which is a $150 million (₹1,350-odd crore) fund registered in the British Virgin Islands, is positioning film intellectual property (IP) as an alternative asset class. Its chairman and managing director, Rohit Dalmia, says the list of studios and individual producers it will work with will be announced in July. CineNow intends to fund more than 30 films over six years, with budgets ranging from ₹3 crore to ₹300 crore. The fund has just roped in Siddharth Roy-Kapur, the former head of Disney India and managing director of Roy Kapur Films (Yeh Ballet, Matka King, Rocket Boys) as principal advisor.