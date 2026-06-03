Obsession box office collection Day 5: Horror film reaches ₹15 cr in India

Obsession box office: Director Curry Barker’s supernatural psychological horror film Obsession is emerging as one of the breakout horror successes of the year. Fuelled by strong word-of-mouth and viral social media buzz, the film has continued its impressive run at the Indian box office since its release on May 29, 2026.

In India, the horror thriller has become a hot topic on social media. Here is a look at the current box office performance of Obsession in India. On May 29, 2026, the supernatural psychological movie debuted in Indian theatres.

Obsession box office report

According to recent Sacnilk statistics, Obsession made ₹2.63 crore on its fifth day in Indian theatres on Tuesday. Compared to Monday, when it earned ₹2.00 crore, this represents an increase in numbers.

ALSO READ: Don 3 row: FWICE withdraws non-cooperation move against Ranveer Singh The movie’s growing popularity globally and on social media platforms has also contributed to its strong performance in India. As a result, the movie’s gross collections in India are now ₹14.78 crore, while net collections are ₹12.38 crore. Fans reacted to the Obsession One of the first Bollywood stars to openly praise the movie was Kartik Aaryan. The actor shared his thoughts on social media, writing, "One of the best horror films after a very long time. Absolutely obsessed with #Obsession. Don’t miss this one". ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Maa Behen, Brown, Euphoria Season 3 and more After seeing Obsession, Ananya Panday, another Indian actress, joined the expanding list of the movie's fans. She disclosed on Instagram Stories that the psychological horror movie had a profound effect on her long after the credits had rolled. She commented, “I can't get this film out of my head... safe to say I am obsessed.”