Odysseus, the ultimate hero: A timeless portrait of war, sacrifice and home

Odysseus, the caring general, worries about his troops even before they volunteer. He refuses to accept the very young or those with ailments. He leads by example — he is in the belly of the Trojan Horse. He suffers the nausea and the filth in that confined space and is the first to get out when the Horse is inside Troy. He is also quick to want to leave Troy after the battle.

His return voyage is full of monsters and dangers — the man-eating giant cyclops Polyphemus, the wily sorceress Circe, the lure of the Siren’s songs, the narrow passage between the whirlpool of Charybdis and the monsters of Scylla, and the tempting but forbidden pastures where Apollo’s cattle graze. Though he loses some men in these encounters, he puts his own life at risk to save many more, except in the last instance. When the spirits in Hades foretell him what awaits them, he swears that he will ensure his men will overcome these perils. They almost do so under his indomitable leadership, even as they grumble.