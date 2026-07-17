Streaming platforms are adding a fresh slate of titles this week, ranging from the finale of Netflix's Heartstopper franchise to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Here's a peek at the OTT releases that will be available for streaming in mid-July, including Hollywood movies, Indian originals, and much-anticipated sequels.

Top 5 OTT releases this week to watch online

Heartstopper Forever – Netflix (July 17, 2026)

With Heartstopper Forever, fans finally receive the conclusion they have been waiting for. The movie continues the journey of the beloved young characters of the franchise.

The popular coming-of-age romance ends with a full-length movie that follows Nick and Charlie as they strive to maintain their relationship while preparing for the next phase of their lives, rather than another season.

Raktanchal Season 3 – Amazon MX Player (July 16, 2026) Raktanchal Season 3 brings the political crime story to a close. The last season, which is set in early 2000s Lucknow, follows Vijay Singh as he goes back into hiding to make amends with Waseem Khan. The conflict becomes even fiercer when new political figures enter the fray. Mahie Gill, Nikitin Dheer, and Kranti Prakash Jha star in the show. Maa Inti Bangaaram – JioHotstar (July 17, 2026) Maa Inti Bangaaram, a Telugu action thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, centres on Swarna, a former assassin who wants a peaceful family life.

However, she must fight once more to defend the ones she loves when enemies from her past reappear. Samantha Ruth Prabhu leads the cast. Chand Mera Dil – JioHotstar (July 17, 2026) Chand Mera Dil, a romantic drama starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani, is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar as of July 17, 2026. The movie, which was directed by Vivek Soni, debuted in theatres on May 22. It centres on college sweethearts Aarav and Chandni, whose lives change when an unplanned pregnancy results in a hasty marriage. As they navigate responsibilities and uncertainties, the narrative follows their path from youthful love to maturity.