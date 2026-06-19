Your watchlist will undoubtedly be updated throughout this time of the week. The OTT lineup for this week is jam-packed with excitement, fun, and high-voltage entertainment. There is much on your plate, whether you want to luxuriate in a touching movie or intend to binge-watch a series.

Viewers can choose from a variety of genres, including Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 and Drishyam 3, one of the most-awaited movies. So grab some popcorn and adjust the displays so you can see this weekend's top picks.

Top 5 OTT releases this week

Drishyam 3

· Release Date: June 18th, 2026

· OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video · Genre: Crime, Thriller · Cast: Mohanlal, Asha Sharath, Dinesh Prabhakar Drishyam 3, which Jeethu Joseph wrote and directed, will focus on Georgekutty's (played by Mohanlal) life as he and his family continue to seek serenity following Varun's passing. But when he learns of a scheme involving the reopening of the investigation, his entire world is turned upside down. The scenes are full of dramatic action and high suspense, from solving the murder to apprehending George Kutty. Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2

· Release Date: June 19th, 2026 · OTT Platform: JioHotstar · Genre: Romance, Revenge, Drama ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu, Uorfi among rumoured contestants · Cast: Sanchita Basu, Dhaval Thakur, Sushil Pandey, Puneet Singh After the first season's success, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is returning with a second season that, unlike the first, will not be solely about love. The plot will revolve around Shanvika's entry into the local power structure and Kuldeep's transformation, as the two will struggle and emerge as the final rivals.

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai · Release Date: June 19th, 2026 · OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play · Genre: Psychological Crime, Thriller · Cast: Salim Diwan, Vinay Pathak, Raima Sen ALSO READ: Blast OTT release: When and where to watch the Tamil action-thriller online Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, which debuted in theatres in 2024, is now having its OTT debut. This psychological crime thriller was directed by Preeti Singh. It is about two ex-offenders who kidnap a wealthy businessman's daughter to demand a ransom. But as the two encounter difficulties, secrets, and internal disputes, their plan takes a different course.

Save the Tigers 3 · Release Date: June 19th, 2026 · OTT Platform: JioHotstar · Genre: Comedy, Drama · Cast: Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Jordaar Sujatha, Pavani Gangireddy The third season of the well-liked Telugu comic drama series Save the Tigers, which is directed by Sriraam Eragam, has finally returned. The series' narrative centres on three frustrated husbands whose lives change when they are taken to parallel realities, turning their personal hardships into victories. Husbands in Action · Release Date: June 19th, 2026