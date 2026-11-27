The final week of November brings a mix of Bollywood thrillers, Hollywood superhero films, science-fiction dramas and Korean romantic series to OTT platforms. From the much-awaited spiritual biopic, Hanuman Ansh, among the key Indian releases, Spider-Man: Brand New Day adds superhero shows to the lineup.

Several OTT platforms featured in this week's streaming schedule arriving in the last week of November 2026 are returning with new stories, along with a few interesting titles for viewers who enjoy multiple genres.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch online this week

Hanuman Ansh

Release Date: November 27/November 29

Platform: SonyLIV, Netflix

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi spiritual drama drawn from the experiences and lessons of the popular Neem Karoli Baba, commonly referred to as Maharaj-ji. Under the direction of Vishal Chaturvedi, the movie tells the story of a young boy who sets off on a spiritual journey that ultimately guides him to embrace a life filled with belief, kindness, and selfless service.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reported Release Date: November 26 Platform: Netflix Spider-Man: Brand New Day centers on Peter Parker as he adjusts to life in New York after the happenings of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland reprises his role as the iconic web-slinger who confronts fresh dangers while managing the repercussions of his changed situation. This film blends superhero action with Peter's individual hardships. The cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal, among others. Drishyam: The Conclusion Release Date: November 27 Platform: Netflix Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the latest installment of the Hindi crime-thriller series. Under the direction of Abhishek Pathak, the story continues Vijay's ongoing struggle to protect his family and keep their secrets sealed.

A new inquiry spearheaded by SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, places additional strain on the Salgaonkar family. The cast also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Supergirl Reported Release Date: November 26 Platform: JioHotstar DC's Supergirl centers around Kara Zor-El, portrayed by Milly Alcock, as she transforms her personal loss into a broader battle for justice. While traveling on her birthday, Kara meets a girl named Ruthye, who has just lost her father to a ruthless outlaw. After Kara’s dog Krypto is poisoned, she partners with Ruthye to seek vengeance and find a cure. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film features performances from Eve Ridley and Matthias Schoenaerts.