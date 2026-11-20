Are you searching for a new OTT series for your weekend watch? This week has seen a variety of films and web series debut on OTT platforms, showcasing a blend of genres including comedy, romance, drama, thrillers, and action.

Highlighted by the highly anticipated film The Odyssey from Christopher Nolan and the return of the beloved comedy series Dhindora featuring Bhuvan Bam in its second season, there is a lot to consider for your watchlist.

Numerous streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more have introduced new releases in different languages and categories. Here’s an overview of the films and series available for streaming this week.

Best OTT releases this week to watch 1. The Odyssey (Prime Video, Apple TV) Christopher Nolan's grand interpretation of the Greek poem by Homer centers on Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, as he navigates his challenging path back to his homeland after the fall of Troy The movie is set to debut on November 17, 2026. 2. Dhindora Season 2 (Netflix) Well-known comic series Dhindora, featuring Bhuvan Bam, returns for its second season. This time, the romantic journey of Titu Mama is in focus. Dhindora 2 is set to debut on Netflix on November 20, 2026, moving away from YouTube for this new season.

3. Campus Diaries Season 2 (MX Player) The college series returns with its second season, reuniting 6 friends as they journey through another stage of existence at Excel University. Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Abhinav Sharma, Srishti Ganguly Rindani, Saloni Gaur, and Salonie Patel return to their original characters. Campus Diaries Season 2 premiered on November 18, 2026, and is presently available for streaming for free. 4. Perfect Liars (Amazon Prime Video) For those who enjoy stories with secrets and twists, Perfect Liars is a perfect watch to check out this week. The tale follows Jude Derry (Irene Balmes), who joins the prestigious Tagus University with a secret agenda. It will be released on November 20, 2026.