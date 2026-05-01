New ott releases this week: searching for this weekend's top OTT releases? With the release of their blockbuster sequels and eagerly anticipated digital debuts, major platforms kick off May with a bang. The high-stakes sports drama Glory on Netflix and Sapne vs. Everyone Season 2 on Prime Video are the highlights.

Animation and classic literary adaptations, as well as brutal criminal dramas and sports thrillers, are all part of the new lineup of OTT releases. This week's lineup has a lot to offer, regardless of your preference for lighter or high-stakes storytelling.

Top OTT releases to watch online

Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2

· OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026 · Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema) resumes his unwavering pursuit of becoming an actor in Mumbai after the Season 1 cliffhanger. As political power reshapes their conflict, Jimmy's (Ambrish Verma) real estate enterprise faces new challenges. Undekhi: The Final Battle · OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026 · Where to watch: SonyLIV The Atwal saga's last chapter. Rinku (Surya Sharma) and Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) are ready for their final confrontation. Driven by retaliation and treachery, Rinku sets out to destroy the kingdom he once assisted in creating.

Glory · OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026 · Where to watch: Netflix Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, and Suvinder Vicky appear in this sports-crime drama. A coach and his estranged sons are drawn into a sinister criminal underworld that goes well beyond the ring following the unexplained murder of a well-known boxer. The Kerala Story 2 / Goes Beyond · OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026 · Where to watch: ZEE5 ALSO READ: Box office update 2026: Bhooth Bangla, Michael, and more. Who is heading? This brutal follow-up centres on three young women—an athlete, an influencer, and a UPSC candidate—whose individual decisions ensnare them in a web of deception, manipulation, and emotional exploitation.

Biker · OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026 · Where to watch: Netflix This Telugu sports-action drama, starring Sharwanand and Malavika Nair, centres on the life of a professional racer. It combines fast-paced bike scenes with an emotional story about family and ambition. Swapped · OTT Release Date: May 1, 2026 · Where to watch: Netflix ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji creates history with record Marathi opening Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple provide the voices for this endearing animated buddy comedy. A magical enchantment transforms a rivalry into a journey of friendship by forcing a bird and a woodland creature into each other's bodies.