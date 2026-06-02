OTT releases this week: Maa Behen, Brown, Euphoria Season 3 and more

June begins with a strong lineup of OTT releases across genres for streaming lovers. There are many films and shows to add to your watchlist, whether you are in the mood for suspenseful murder mysteries, romantic comedies, action-packed spy dramas, touching family tales, or paranormal adventures.

OTT platforms are offering a wide range of content for viewers across genres, from the return of well-known franchises and beloved characters to brand-new tales starring some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Top 7 OTT releases to watch this week

Maa Behen (Netflix / June 4, 2026)

· OTT Release Date: June 4, 2026

· Where to watch: Netflix Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durgaa play a mother and her daughters in this dark comedy, which is directed by Suresh Triveni. Their already tangled lives get much more chaotic when a dead body unexpectedly comes into their home. Dhurandhar: The Revenge (JioHotstar / June 4, 2026) · OTT Release Date: June 4, 2026 · Where to watch: JioHotstar Aditya Dhar is the director of the 2026 Indian Hindi-language spy action-thriller Dhurandhar 2 (officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge), which stars Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Annapurna Bhandar scheme 2026: Check eligibility and how to apply online It is the second and last part of the Dhurandhar duology and was released in theatres on March 19, 2026. This action drama, which has a plot centred on revenge, power struggles, and dramatic confrontations, debuted on OTT after its theatrical run. Made in India – A Titan Story (Amazon MX Player / June 3, 2026) · OTT Release Date: June 3, 2026 · Where to watch: Amazon MX Player This series, starring Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai and Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata, tells the story of Titan's ascent and the visionaries behind one of India's most prosperous watch brands.

Brown (ZEE5 / June 5, 2026) · OTT Release Date: June 5, 2026 · Where to watch: ZEE5 This criminal thriller, which marks Karisma Kapoor's comeback to acting, follows police detective Rita Brown as she investigates the horrific murder of a young woman from a powerful Kolkata family. Michael Jackson: The Verdict (Netflix / June 3, 2026) · OTT Release Date: June 3, 2026 ALSO READ: JoSAA counselling 2026: Registration & choice filling starts today at 5 pm · Where to watch: Netflix

The highly publicised 2005 criminal trial of pop singer Michael Jackson is the subject of the three-part American television documentary series Michael Jackson: The Verdict, which will debut worldwide on Netflix on June 3, 2026. The documentary series, produced by Candle True Stories and directed by Nick Green, offers a historical and forensic analysis of the 14-week trial that resulted in Jackson's acquittal on all charges. Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar / June 1, 2026) · OTT Release Date: June 1, 2026 · Where to watch: JioHotstar As the definitive series finale, Season 3 marked the formal end of Euphoria. Sam Levinson, the makers of the program, and HBO stated after the final episode aired on May 31, 2026, that Rue Bennett's tale has come to an end and there will not be a fourth season.