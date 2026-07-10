Finally, the weekend is approaching, and with it, a new series of films and web series are here to occupy your watchlist. From sports dramas and courtroom thrillers to criminal mysteries, family tales, and dark comedies, this week's OTT platforms offer something for everyone.

Here are some of the biggest releases that will be available on Netflix, JioHotstar, Video, Apple TV+, SonyLIV, and ZEE5 if you are wondering what to stream first.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch online

Peddi

· Release Date: July 9, 2026

· Platform: Netflix

Peddi, a historical sports drama set in rural India, stars Ram Charan. The movie centres on a daily wage worker who, in spite of all obstacles, leads his town on an inspirational journey after discovering his love for cricket.

One of Netflix India's major releases this week, Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, blends sports, emotion, and social topics. Ikka · Release Date: July 10, 2026 · Platform: Netflix Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunite for Ikka, a high-stakes courtroom thriller and their first collaboration for a streaming platform. ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 advance booking: Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy eyes strong opening The narrative centres on a well-known lawyer who must defend a man he once assisted in convicting, challenging all of his preconceived notions about justice and the truth. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

· Release Date: July 11, 2026 · Platform: JioHotstar With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, comedy takes centre stage and offers a new perspective on family life and relationships. The movie, which is full of amusing miscommunications, surprising circumstances, and light-hearted moments, is intended for those seeking a fun weekend viewing experience. Parimala & Co. · Release Date: July 10, 2026 · Platform: ZEE5 Parimala & Co., a Tamil black comedy, centres on an eccentric family whose peaceful life is turned upside down by an unexpected crime. The film presents a fresh take on the crime-comedy genre, full of humour, tension, but twists.