OTT releases Today: A new lineup will be available on OTT platforms during the second-to-last week of July. From Arjun Das-Anna Ben's crime comedy Con City and Tovino Thomas' historical action drama Pallichattambi, and more, as well as mystery thrillers and dark comedies, will be available to viewers on OTT.

Here are the recent releases in regional watches and many more that will be available on OTT this week. This week's regional OTT slate serves up everything from sci-fi spectacles and anime finales to psychological thrillers and sports comedies across every OTT platform.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch online

Pallichattambi

· OTT release date: July 24, 2026 · OTT platform: SonyLIV · Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Prithviraj Sukumaran Pallichattambi is a historical drama written in Malayalam. The drama, which takes place in Kerala in the 1950s, centres on Pothan and his trip amid escalating religious and political conflicts within the society. There are also dubbed versions of the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Con City • OTT release date: July 24, 2026 • OTT platform: Netflix • Cast: Arjun Das, Anna Ben, Yogi Babu and Vadivukarasi.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan OTT release: When & where to watch Vijay's final film online? The Tamil crime comedy, which is directed by Harish Durairaj on his feature film debut, centres on four ex-offenders who run a modest hotel in Karnataka while pretending to be a middle-class family. Unexpected events threaten to reveal their secrets as they attempt to start over. Musafir Cafe · OTT platform: Netflix · OTT release date: July 24, 2026 · Cast: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana The popular Hindi book of the same name by Divya Prakash Dubey served as the inspiration for Musafir Cafe.

"Chander feels an undeniable connection with Sudha. Years later, he builds a new life in the hills with Preeti, but memories of the past linger", says the official title card of the film. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya · OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video · OTT release date: July 24, 2026 · Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Deven Bhojani, Abhimanyu Singh, Prasanna Bisht The 7-episode series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is based on the life of Gyaneshwar Tiwari, the headmaster of one of the poorest government schools in the city. The narrative centres on his battle with the professors, students, and an irreparably damaged school.