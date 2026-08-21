For those seeking for something to watch at home, OTT platforms are offering a variety of new movies and returning series this weekend. The roster for this weekend includes fresh seasons of documentaries, a thriller based on a real-life arrest, and a major South Indian movie starring Vijay.

There is something for every type of viewer, from true-crime-inspired drama to family romance and political activity.

Top 5 New OTT to watch this weekend online

Facing El Chapo- August 21, 2026 (Netflix)

One significant release this week is Facing El Chapo, debuting on Netflix on August 21, 2026. It is a thriller based on true events that centers on Mexican police officers Arturo Carmona (played by Alfonso Herrera) and Héctor Rosales (played by Noé Hernández).

The story starts with what looks to be a typical traffic stop. When the officers discover that the guy they have stopped is Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, one of Mexico's most infamous drug lords, the situation drastically changes. Jana Nayagan- August 21, 2026 (ZEE5) Jana Nayagan, a political action drama starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, is one of the biggest OTT releases this week. Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Pooja Hegde all play significant roles in the movie. On August 21, 2026, Jana Nayagan will be available in several South Indian languages on ZEE5. The OTT release gives fans who were unable to see the movie in theaters a chance to enjoy Vijay's highly anticipated last picture at home. A larger audience is anticipated to be able to access it due to its multilingual availability.

Chennai Love Story- August 21, 2026 (SonyLIV) This week's OTT lineup includes romance and emotional drama with Chennai Love Story. Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya play the main parts in the Telugu movie. On August 21, 2026, the film will debut on SonyLIV and be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. ALSO READ: Khalifa-The Ruler advance booking crosses 1.5 lakh tickets ahead of release The narrative centers on Nivedita, an IT specialist whose life unexpectedly changes when her fiancé abandons her on her wedding day. After a while, she relocates to Chennai, where she shares an apartment with Steven, an upbeat orphan who aspires to be a filmmaker.