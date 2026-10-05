OTT releases this week: Top 5 titles to watch in first week of October 2026

Are you looking for something fresh to stream during the first week of October? These new OTT releases are available on JioHotstar, Apple TV, Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms.

From Ohh My Dog, a touching film starring Pankaj Tripathi, to Pooja Meri Jaan, an explosive criminal thriller starring Mrunal Thakur, enjoy fresh episodes of numerous other films.

There are many new titles available to stream this week. This is your comprehensive guide to the newest films and television series that you should add to your watch list. Here are some of this week's OTT releases, ranging from romance thrillers to crime dramas.

5 OTT releases to watch this week in Oct 2026 Ohh My Dog – Netflix · Release Date: October 1, 2026 Ohh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi, tells two parallel rescue tales that take place in various regions of India. While a youngster in Assam goes above and beyond to save a dog, a dog in Patna sets out to save a small boy. The two intensely personal stories examine the relationship between people and animals. Dupahiya Season 2 - Amazon Prime Video · Release Date: October 1, 2026 The villagers accuse Banwari (Gajraj Rao) of causing everything from typhoid to tsunamis when his desolate land is selected for a mobile tower. While Roshni (Shivani Raghuvanshi) gets ready for her SSC exam with Amavas (Bhuvan Arora) offering her a questionable shortcut, Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastava) becomes an unanticipated social media phenomenon.

The people of Dhadakpur have 7 days to make amends before Roshni's test as Inspector Mithlesh starts to find evidence of a scam. Pooja Meri Jaan - ZEE5 · Release Date: October 2, 2026 Mrunal Thakur plays Pooja Dogra in this crime thriller. The narrative starts when her buddy Aniket Srivastava (Vikram Singh Chauhan) commits suicide after she turns down his marriage proposal. Attorney Sana (Huma Qureshi) takes on Pooja's case after she is charged with aiding and abetting his death. The probe raises concerns about who is speaking the truth as various accounts of the events come to light. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - JioHotstar