Prime Video revealed the premiere date for the fifth season of Panchayat. This season, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and featuring actors Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, is set to debut on December 3.

According to a press statement issued by the production team, the upcoming season “builds on the franchise's enduring cultural connect, bringing audiences back to its quirky characters, village dynamics, and signature blend of understated humour, heartfelt moments, and local politics. ”

Panchayat season 5 poster out!

Sharing an image of Banrakas, the streamers wrote, "Batate hue khed hai, Panchayat ka agla season qaid hai. (We regret to inform you that the next season of Panchayat is currently imprisoned)."

ALSO READ: Ramayana crosses Rs 1,500 crore worldwide, earns over 1,000 crore in India Prime Video previously released a summary for the fifth season of Panchayat. The streamer wrote, "Facing a hostile work environment under the new vengeful leadership, Abhishek prepares to move on with his MBA dreams, but first he must tie up his loose ends in Phulera." All about Panchayat season 5 Panchayat 5 is brought to life by The Viral Fever, commonly known as TVF. This season welcomes back its cast, including Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak. The series is under the direction of Deepak Kumar Mishra, who, along with Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar, is credited with its creation.

The makers reveal that a new ruler has emerged in Phulera, sparking curiosity regarding Banrakas's intentions as the newly appointed Pradhanpati. The question remains: can he elevate Phulera to greatness, or are his assurances merely superficial? The rise to power brings about new conflicts and evolving dynamics within Phulera. Makers on Panchayat 5 "Some stories become special because, over time, they become a part of our lives. Panchayat is one such story," stated Manish Menghani, director and head of SVOD Content Acquisition, Prime Video India. ALSO READ: International Men's Day 2026: Date, history, theme, significance and more "As one of India's most successful and recognizable franchises, it is a matter of immense pride that the series is now returning for its fifth season, a milestone that reflects its remarkable journey and continued resonance with audiences," he added.