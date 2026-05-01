Patriot box office: A rare on-screen reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty ensured a strong opening pull for Patriot, which released in theatres on May 1, 2026. The film marks the first time in over a decade—13 years—that the two Malayalam superstars have shared substantial screen space in the same project, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Raja Shivaji, Patriot, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 all debuted on the same day, creating an intriguing three-way battle at the box office. One movie moved forward with obvious velocity, another quietly established a strong base, while the third found it difficult to gain traction.

Patriot day 1 box office update Patriot delivered a commendable opening, securing the second spot among the day’s releases. With 1,290 screenings and a gross of Rs 4.40 crore in India thus far, the movie has made Rs 3.73 crore net. Patriot, marketed as a high-stakes espionage action thriller, features a strong ensemble cast that includes Revathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara. The size and star power appear to have been crucial in attracting viewers from various geographical areas. Patriot vs Other Films' Box Office Report Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1 The historical drama has begun with assurance. Raja Shivaji has so far earned a Day 1 net collection of Rs 4.82 crore over 3,023 shows. Final figures are still pending, but its total India gross is currently Rs 5.69 crore.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch online and more A promising opening trajectory is indicated by the high occupancy. Salman Khan's quick yet powerful entrance has captured the audience's attention. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Indian box office report In India, The Devil Wears Prada 2 had a rather muted debut. It made Rs 1.20 crore net on its first day of screening over 703 shows, with a gross of Rs 1.42 crore. ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji creates history with record Marathi opening The movie has already made about Rs 2 crore, with early Thursday previews potentially reaching Rs 2.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Official Day 1 numbers are still pending, though.