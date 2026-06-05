Peddi box office collection Day 1: Ram Charan film crosses 100 cr globally

Peddi box office : With his latest movie, Peddi, Ram Charan has made a strong comeback at the box office. Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama debuted in theatres to a phenomenal reception from fans, particularly in the Telugu-speaking states.

On its opening day, the movie surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark globally thanks to impressive advance bookings, paid previews, and intense fan excitement. On June 4, 2026, Peddi was released in theatres across the globe.

Peddi box office collection update

Early estimates provided by Sacnilk indicate that Peddi made about Rs 51 crore net on Day 1 in India. According to reports, the movie screened in 12,412 shows across the nation and drew large crowds from the morning.

The film's gross collection in India is anticipated to be Rs 82.49 crore, while its net collection, including paid preview shows, is approximately Rs 69.50 crore. ALSO READ: Don 3 row: FWICE withdraws non-cooperation move against Ranveer Singh Peddi is now among the Telugu movies that have made more than Rs 100 crore worldwide on their first day of release. More about the Peddi Box Office Collection report Trade circles were not surprised by the robust opening. With advance bookings and paid preview screenings, Peddi had established strong momentum even before its official premiere. Before its first full theatrical day, the movie reportedly made close to Rs 40 crore worldwide.