Peddi box office collection day 6: Ram Charan film earns ₹262 cr globally

Ram Charan-starrer Peddi continued its strong run at the box office on its day 6 in theatres, with the sports action drama grossing ₹262 crore worldwide, according to trade reports.

Despite a sharp drop in numbers, the movie continues to do well at the box office. On June 4, 2026, this Telugu-language rural sports action drama from India was released globally.

Since its premiere, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's film Peddi has drawn criticism for how it depicts and presents its lead character. However, considering the popularity of the lead actor, particularly in the South, the movie has made a fair amount of money at the box office in just 6 days.

Peddi box office update report In India, Peddi's total box office collection is currently ₹213.23 crore. On Day 6, the movie earned ₹1 crore abroad, bringing its total earnings to ₹48 crore so far. As a result, the global gross collection now stands at ₹261.23 crore. ALSO READ: Alpha teaser out: Alia Bhatt turns elite assassin in YRF Spy Universe film Peddi saw a sharp decline on Day 2, earning ₹26.90 crore net in India after opening in theatres with ₹51 crore net. With ₹29.10 crore on day 3 and ₹32.15 crore on day 4, the movie continues to have a respectable run at the box office. On Day 5, though, the movie made a net of ₹12.05 crore in India.

Peddi box office occupancy Trade sources state that on Day 6, Peddi made ₹9.65 crore net in India from 7,554 shows, bringing its total box office to ₹179.35 crore net in India. The movie's box office receipts decreased by 19.9% from yesterday. ALSO READ: Karuppu OTT release: When and where to watch Suriya's Tamil film online? With 17.38% foot traffic in the morning and 28.92% in the afternoon, the movie recorded an overall occupancy of 27.12%. On the other hand, the movie's occupancy was 28.92% at night and 33.23% in the evening. About Peddi Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu play significant parts in Peddi, which is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film under Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, IVY Entertainment, and co-producer Ishan Saksena.