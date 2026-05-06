Raja Shivaji box office day 5: Riteish Deshmukh film passes major milestone

Raja Shivaji box office: Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, continued to maintain a firm grip at the box office on its first weekday stretch after opening to record-breaking numbers on May 1.

The historical drama, which created history by registering the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film, has remained stable despite receiving mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Strong occupancy in Maharashtra and sustained footfalls in the Marathi belt have helped the film post steady weekday collections.

Raja Shivaji box office collection update report

According to Sacnilk's recent update, Raja Shivaji was able to maintain its momentum and keep steady at the box office on Tuesday. On Tuesday, it brought in ₹4.90 crore.

Compared to Monday's haul of ₹5.60 crore, this is a minor dip. On its first day of release, the movie brought in ₹11.35 crore. The movie gained some traction over the weekend, earning ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday. As a result, the total gross and net collections to date are ₹52.68 crore and ₹44.40 crore, respectively, for the movie. Hindi and Marathi versions of Raja Shivaji are now available in theatres. The Hindi and Marathi versions of the movie brought in ₹1.55 and ₹3.35 crore, respectively. ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji storms box office, becomes biggest Marathi hit in four days Trade analysts believe the film could soon surpass Sairat to emerge as the highest-grossing Marathi film in Indian box office history if it maintains similar momentum through the second weekend.