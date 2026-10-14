Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 advance booking crosses ₹57 crore, eyes 100 cr debut

If advance bookings and pre-release excitement are any indication, Nelson Dilipkumar's action thriller Jailer 2 is poised to become one of Rajinikanth's greatest hits ever.

In India, advance bookings for the movie have surpassed ₹57 crore, and global advance sales for the first day have crossed ₹25 crore, according to reports.

Set to hit theatres on October 15, Jailer 2 may face a setback due to a dispute over the four-week OTT window, with big theater chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis not screening its dubbed Hindi version.

Jailer 2 advance booking in India

Jailer 2 has a strong start at the box office thanks to the introduction of advance booking last week. According to recent data, the movie made ₹30.90 crore at the domestic box office after selling 14.47 lakh tickets in advance for its opening day on Thursday, October 15. Naturally, the opening day has seen the largest advance sales due to the intense buzz.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New films and shows hitting Netflix, Prime Video With 4.49 lakh tickets sold, the advance booking for Friday, October 16 (day 2) is valued at ₹7.88 crore. For Saturday, October 17 (day 3), an additional 4.34 lakh tickets have already been sold, bringing the total to ₹7.59 crore. According to Sacnilk, 4.06 lakh tickets were sold for ₹7.08 crore on Sunday, October 18 (day 4). More about the Jailer 2 advance bookings With 1.71 lakh tickets sold for Monday, October 19 (day 5), the advance booking even continued into the following week, earning ₹2.88 crore. Since Tuesday, October 20, is a Dussehra holiday, advance bookings are anticipated to see a surge.

As of the morning before its release, Jailer 2 has sold 29.69 lakh tickets over 31,812 screens across India, totaling ₹57.30 crore in advance bookings. This is the second-highest opening-day advance booking for a Rajinikanth film. Jailer 2 worldwide advance booking Overseas, Jailer 2 is already creating a stir. More than ₹25 crore has been booked in advance for just the inaugural day. Due to Rajinikanth's enormous popularity, North America, especially the US, is leading the way in international advance booking. The film's global opening-day advance sales have surpassed ₹55 crore when combined with domestic advance booking for the first day. Jailer 2's overall international box office opening might be close to ₹100 crore, given the extraordinary pre-release excitement and the addition of spot bookings.