Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has scripted history at the box office. After generating over ₹700 crore worldwide in its first 11 days, the Rajinikanth-starrer surpassed the lifetime collections of 2.0 to become the highest-grossing Tamil film globally.

Trade tracker Sacnilk reports that the action drama achieved the milestone on Sunday, October 25. Jailer 2, which was released on October 15, has grossed ₹466.85 crore in India. Taxes are included in gross data but not in net collection.

Jailer 2 box office collection update

With a global gross of ₹710.35 crore, the action drama reached the milestone on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, 2.0 had grossed ₹691 crore during its theatrical run.

On Sunday, Jailer 2 made ₹25.70 crore at the domestic box office, bringing its overall gross in India to ₹466.85 crore. ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 becomes highest-grossing Tamil film, hits ₹700 cr Its net domestic collection is ₹398.70 crore. On its eleventh day, the movie made ₹10 crore from global markets, bringing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹243.50 crore. Jailer 2 box office occupancy The Telugu version earned ₹4.50 crore from 1,860 shows on Sunday, while the Tamil version made ₹17.35 crore from 5,683 shows. The Kannada version brought in ₹0.70 crore from 216 shows, while the Hindi version brought in ₹3.15 crore from 4,195 shows. Additionally, Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2026.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New shows on Netflix, Prime, JioHotstar and more During its first weekend of release, the film broke multiple box office records and became the fastest Tamil film to reach the ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore milestones globally. Jailer 2 is the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time Jailer 2 broke 2.0's eight-year-old record of ₹691 crore worldwide gross on Sunday, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film ever. On Thursday, the Rajinikanth movie surpassed both Vijay's Leo (₹605 crore) and its own first half (₹604 crore). On Sunday, Jailer 2 became the first Kollywood movie to reach the ₹700-crore milestone. It is the 18th Indian film overall and the 7th South film to do so.