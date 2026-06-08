Peddi box office collection day 4: Ram Charan film inches closer to ₹250 cr

Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan-starrer Peddi continued its impressive run at the box office, inching towards the ₹250 crore milestone worldwide within four days of its release. The sports drama, which hit theatres on June 4, has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

Apart from its box-office success, Peddi has also drawn attention over criticism surrounding scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor's character. Director Buchi Babu Sana recently acknowledged the feedback and said changes would be made to address viewers' concerns.

Peddi box office collection day 4 report

Peddi made an estimated ₹31.90 crore net in India on Day 4, up 10.6 percent from its Day 3 collection of ₹28.85 crore, according to trade website Sacnilk.

According to the recent data, the movie's worldwide box office has reached over ₹233.02 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing movies in theatres right now. Peddi's domestic net collection has reached approximately ₹157.15 crore on day 4. Currently, the movie has made over ₹187.02 crore in India. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Dhurandhar 2, Office Romance, Gullak 5 and more The movie’s performance has also been greatly influenced by global markets. The movie easily surpassed the ₹233 crore global gross milestone thanks to its ₹46 crore overseas collections. Peddi box office occupancy The Telugu version continues to be the movie's biggest source of revenue. The movie registered growth over the weekend thanks to Day 4 occupancy figures, which showed especially strong attendance during evening and night shows.