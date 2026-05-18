Ram Charan's Peddi trailer releases today at 3 pm: Where to watch online

Peddi Movie Trailer Launch Updates: Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has generated massive buzz on social media over the past few weeks, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of its official trailer.

The Peddi teaser is scheduled for release today, May 18, at a star-studded gala event in Mumbai, following weeks of rumours.

The fresh posters and revisions have created unprecedented excitement about the teaser. Fans want to know when and where they can watch the Hindi trailer for Peddi.

Peddi trailer launch date and time

Today, May 18, the *Peddi* (Hindi) trailer will be released after 3 PM. The Peddi trailer will be accessible in high definition on T-Series' official YouTube channel in Hindi. The film's producers just announced the trailer release event on social media.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 5 date: When, where to watch Jitendra Kumar's hit series The announcement features a tough poster of Ram Charan and states, “#PEDDI will stay in your hearts. TRAILER From 18th May #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th, with PREMIERES on JUNE 3rd.” Peddi cast and storyline Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi revolves around a spirited villager who uses sports to unite his community and protect their pride against a powerful rival. Ram Charan plays the titular role in what marks his 16th feature film. Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026. Following the *Peddi* trailer release, producers are preparing for a significant music launch event in Bhopal on May 23. The event will feature a live performance by R Rahman.