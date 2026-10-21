Ramayana advance booking crosses 5 crore, Mumbai tickets cost ₹2,770

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has made over Rs 5 crore in advance bookings across India,15 days before its theatrical release. The highly anticipated mythical epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is already creating hype among audiences before it hits theatres on November 5.

With blocked seats included, advance bookings for the film brought in ₹5.44 crore. According to Sacnilk's recent data, the amount is ₹3.61 crore without reserved seats. 3,533 shows in 104 cities have sold 92,755 tickets so far.

Ramayana advance booking update

Maharashtra leads the states with ₹1.59 crore, followed by Gujarat at ₹40.84 lakh and Delhi at ₹1.52 crore. Approximately 95% of the total advance booking revenue, or ₹5.16 crore, comes from the Hindi edition. The Telugu version has made ₹48,700, while the Kannada version has made ₹27.95 lakh.

Delhi-NCR leads the city-wise table with ₹1.52 crore, followed by Mumbai with ₹1.10 crore. Pune comes in second with ₹30.73 lakh, ahead of Kolkata at ₹23.72 lakh and Ahmedabad at ₹28.27 lakh. The movie's total occupancy is 12%. Of the 3,533 shows listed, 3,467 still had seats available, while 66 were marked as quickly filling. Morning shows had the greatest occupancy rate at 13%, while afternoon and night shows had 11%. Ramayana Premium Tickets cost ₹2,770 Attention has also been drawn to the cost of tickets for some VIP shows. Recliner seats for several IMAX 3D films at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel, Mumbai, cost ₹2,770, according to BookMyShow. These include screenings on November 5 and 6 at 6:55 PM and 11 PM, respectively.

A late-night show is set for 11:45 PM at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC, while the earliest advertised show in Mumbai is at 6:45 AM at Miraj Cinemas: IMAX in Wadala. Ramayana's advance bookings are led by Hindi 3D shows with ₹3.53 crore, while IMAX 3D has added ₹1.35 crore. Premium formats are doing the heavy lifting: they account for about 30% of advance-booking gross from just 6% of shows. Occupancy is highest for Kannada screenings in Bengaluru at 37%, against 12% across all shows. About Ramayana Yash plays Ravana, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in the Ramayana. Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, and Vivek Oberoi are also members of the ensemble cast.