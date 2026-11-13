Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office within eight days of its theatrical release. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 1,033.55 crore, according to industry estimates.

The milestone makes Ramayana the third-fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide club, after Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which achieved the feat in seven days each.

The film's domestic gross stands at Rs 675.05 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 358.50 crore. Its India net collection reached Rs 564.60 crore by the end of its eighth day, November 12.

Ramayana daily box office collection update Day 1- ₹64.85 Cr Day 2- ₹48.05 Cr Day 3- ₹69.80 Cr Day 4- ₹56.15 Cr Day 5- ₹107.50 Cr Day 6- ₹94.10 Cr Day 7- ₹70.65 Cr Day 8- ₹53.50 Cr Day 9- ₹12.79 Cr (ongoing) Total (Domestic) – ₹577.39 Cr. Ramayana box office occupancy report According to the film industry website Sacnilk, the Hindi edition of the movie earned ₹437 crore while the Kannada edition brought in ₹48.95 crore. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Jailer 2, Daayra, Ranabaali and more to watch The Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam adaptations of the grand film have collected ₹38.05 crore, ₹22.15 crore, and ₹18.45 crore, respectively, to date. Additionally, Ramayana earned another ₹358.50 crore, bringing its overall global collection to ₹1,033.55 crore.