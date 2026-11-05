Home / Entertainment / Ramayana Box Office Report Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Earns ₹33 Cr

Ramayana Box Office Report Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Film Earns ₹33 Cr

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's much-awaited mythological epic has arrived in theatres today on Nov 5. Advance bookings indicated a strong start, and now has taken off at the box office on its opening day

Ramayana
Ramayana Day 1 Box Office Collection: Diwali 2026 Opening Report
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released in theatres worldwide on Thursday, November 5, ahead of the Diwali weekend. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

Watch Ramayana part 2 trailer

 
The first instalment of the two-part film has reportedly been made on a budget of ₹1,600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian productions.
 
The film's advance bookings indicated demand ahead of its release. Here is a look at its box office performance on Day 1.

Also Read

Ramayana trails Dhurandhar 2, Pathaan in national-chain advance bookings

Ramayana advance booking: Nitesh Tiwari film nears ₹100 crore in India

Shah Rukh Khan's King: 5 big highlights of the superstar's biggest film yet

Ramayana advance booking: Over 11 lakh tickets sold, pre-sales near 50 cr

Jailer 2 box office report Day 15: Rajinikanth film sees weekday slowdown

Ramayana box office update

In several regions of India, Ramayana is being shown housefull on Thursday mornings. The movie is still on track for a record-breaking opening, even though advance bookings did not match the huge levels that Dhurandhar 2 had earlier this year. Ramayana made ₹32.81 crore net in India by 4 pm on the day of its release. 
 
This is mostly due to the Hindi version's strong performance. The Kannada version has barely contributed ₹3.91 crore so far, despite Yash's role as Ravana. Malayalam and Tamil are merely filling the ranks, while Telugu has done well among the other translations.

Ramayana box office collections report

As of right now, India's gross and net collections total ₹38.72 Cr and ₹32.81 Cr, respectively; the country's final collections have not yet been disclosed. The final count is made at night; the Day 1 total for Ramayana is a running estimate based on 15,435 shows that have been tracked so far.
 
 
Hindi (Day 1) ₹24.17 Cr from 12,845 shows, 
 
Kannada (Day 1) ₹3.91 Cr from 783 shows, 
 
Telugu (Day 1) ₹2.98 Cr from 986 shows, 
 
Tamil (Day 1) ₹1.11 Cr from 506 shows and 
 
Malayalam (Day 1) ₹64 L from 315 shows.

All about Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part movie that is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Yash plays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama. The second half is scheduled for Diwali 2028, while the first was released globally on November 5, 2026.  
 
 
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bigg Boss 20 update: Panchayat actor Aasif Khan evicted from the house

'Ardh Satya': The violence and contradictions of the on-screen cop

Diljit Delhi concert today: Check traffic curbs, Metro and parking details

OTT releases this week: New films and shows streaming on OTT platforms

Actor Patrick Stewart, 'X-Men's' Professor Charles Xavier, dies at 86

Topics :RamayanaBollywood Big budgetsBollywood box officeBollywoodIndian Box Office

Buzzing :

Ronaldo Announces RetirementNifty Bank TodayInvestment in Samvat 2083Bharti Airtel Q2FY27 resultsUS midterms 2026Silver on DhanterasIs Sensex Rise on DiwaliRamayana Advance Booking UpdatesGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Next Story