Ramayana box office collection Day 4: Film nears ₹500 crore worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana is closing in on the ₹500 crore mark worldwide within four days of its theatrical release. The film, which opened on November 5, gained momentum over the Diwali weekend, taking its domestic net collection to ₹238.85 crore.

The total amount collected globally was ₹499.20 crore. The film, reportedly made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, is a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The filmmakers hosted a special screening event in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026.

Ramayana box office update day 4

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana's domestic total in India was ₹285.20 crore (gross) and ₹238.85 crore (net) after earning a net of ₹56.15 crore across 21,770 shows on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch this Diwali weekend The global gross collection now stands at ₹499.20 crore. On the fourth day, 17,755 Hindi shows contributed ₹36.75 crore to the overall total. Ramayana box office occupancy report The film's ₹56.15 crore Diwali Sunday collection came from 21,770 shows nationwide, with an estimated 23.53 lakh tickets sold. The Hindi version did the best of all, bringing in ₹36.75 crore from 17,755 shows. The Kannada version collected ₹7.25 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹6.25 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions earned ₹3.15 crore and ₹2.75 crore, respectively. ALSO READ: PVR Inox rises 3% to 52-wk high as Ramayana's box-office biz tops ₹500 cr Even though Yash portrays Ravana, the Kannada adaptation has not really captured the audience's interest as anticipated. It launched with earnings of ₹7.50 crore and has had difficulty gaining momentum ever since. The Telugu adaptation has performed more successfully, whereas the Tamil and Malayalam renditions still represent a minor share of the total revenue.