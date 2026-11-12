Ramayana: Rise of a legend continues to do well at the box office without slowing its momentum. This movie, released in cinemas on November 5, 2026, has surpassed the Rs 500 crore milestone at the domestic box office within its first week.

At the same time, Ramayana part 1 has achieved remarkable success in the global market as well. Its total worldwide box office collection is now Rs 934.55 crore gross.

Despite witnessing a dip in collections on its second day, the film recovered over the weekend and maintained its momentum during the weekdays. A particularly strong performance on Monday helped push its domestic earnings past the Rs 500 crore mark.

Ramayana box office collection update As reported by Sacnilk, the film debuted with ₹64.85 crore net in India on Thursday. On Friday, however, the film saw a drop, with a collection of ₹48.05 crore. Collections rebounded on Saturday, with earnings reaching ₹69.80 crore, surpassing the numbers from the opening day. On Sunday, the film contributed ₹56.15 crore to its domestic total. Yet, Monday emerged as its highest-grossing day thus far. On Day 5, the film experienced an astonishing rise of nearly 91.5 percent, generating ₹107.50 crore net in India. The film maintained its remarkable trajectory on Tuesday, earning ₹94.10 crore. According to the latest data, on Wednesday, Day 7, Ramayana part 1 accumulated ₹70.65 crore. Consequently, its overall domestic net collection now totals ₹511.10 crore.

Ramayana's Hindi vs English version As the movie remains popular on social media, internet users shared various reactions and perspectives, especially pleased with the English version. While certain fans claimed to have witnessed it, others pointed out that the battle between Ram and Ravana at the start was missing. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch this Diwali weekend Another user posted a specific segment that was in Hindi, which did feature certain moments. There are several references to scenes that have been shortened in the version released in India. The two versions of Ramayana part 1 exhibit numerous distinctions, as the English edit leaves out some significant sequences found in the Hindi original.

Ramayana OTT release: When and where to watch part 1? Ramayana: Part 1 will be streaming on JioHotstar, as finalised in the initial announcement of the theatrical release, which serves as the movie's official streaming partner. Typically, the online release of a theatrical film happens after a period of 6 to 8 weeks. Therefore, it is reasonable to anticipate that Ramayana will start streaming on JioHotstar sometime between December 17 and December 31. It would not be unexpected if the release were to take place on New Year's Eve. ALSO READ: Email warns of blasts at Mumbai airport, Amitabh Bachchan's residence Although, neither the makers nor the OTT platform has officially confirmed the release date for Ramayana's OTT debut.