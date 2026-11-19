Ramayana has crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark at the worldwide box office within 14 days of its release, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has earned ₹1,519.05 crore globally, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film has also crossed ₹1,000 crore in India in gross collections, reaching ₹1,009.05 crore. Its domestic net collection stood at Rs 844.40 crore at the end of its second Wednesday, November 18.

Debuting on November 5, Ramayana experienced a rather modest opening weekend. However, the uplift from Diwali strengthened its figures in both the local and international box office. With a production budget of ₹4,000 crore, Ramayana is regarded as the most ambitious project in the history of Indian filmmaking.

Ramayana box office day 14 update On the 14th day, Ramayana generated a total of ₹23.20 crore from 22,289 screenings, according to Sacnilk. On that particular day, the film made ₹8 crore, bringing its cumulative overseas earnings to ₹510 crore to date. This result raises the overall global earnings to ₹1,519.05 crore. On day 14, the Hindi contribution amounted to ₹16.50 crore from 17,661 screenings. Kannada succeeded this with ₹1.65 crore, followed by Tamil with ₹1.60 crore, Telugu with ₹1.30 crore, and Malayalam with ₹2.15 crore. Ramayana started its box office run in India with ₹64.85 crore and experienced a follow-up collection of ₹48.05 crore on Friday.