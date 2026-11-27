Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in 27 countries, setting box office records across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa.

This achievement comes as the film's total global collection surpassed Rs 1,777 crore within 22 days. The movie premiered in cinemas globally on November 5, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ramayana worldwide box office update

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana has seen its daily domestic collections decline after an impressive opening run, during which it earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide for seven consecutive days. Its daily earnings in India have now fallen below Rs 10 crore net.

However, globally, it experienced a boost in its third week, once again making over $1 million per day on Thursday, which marked its 22nd day in cinemas. This upward trend has carried Ramayana’s domestic earnings to ₹992 crore net (₹1185 crore gross). Internationally, Ramayana improved significantly after an unimpressive start. It has performed well in the United States and in smaller markets like Thailand, Vietnam, and Nepal, amassing over $64 million internationally in 22 days. ALSO READ: Samay Raina makes YouTube history with 1 million paid channel members Consequently, Ramayana’s total earnings have reached ₹1777 crore globally. It holds the title of the fourth-highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history.

Ramayana breaks global records The makers of Ramayana revealed on Thursday that the Nitesh Tiwari-directed movie has achieved the status of ‘#1 Indian film of all time’ in 27 nations. This list of countries where Ramayana stands as the top-grossing Indian film comprises the US, the UK, Indonesia, and Thailand, along with emerging markets such as Vietnam, Cambodia, and numerous other European nations. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Hanuman Ansh, Spider-Man and more to watch online The film has garnered substantial acclaim in Southeast Asia, particularly in countries like Cambodia and Singapore, where the epic has a strong following. With Sony Pictures providing a broad release, it has also unlocked new opportunities for Bollywood in countries such as Slovakia, Ukraine, Latvia, Georgia, Armenia, and various Caribbean locations.