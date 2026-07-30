More than five months after unveiling its first glimpse, the makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 have released the film's full trailer. The four-minute trailer, unveiled on Wednesday in five languages, offers the most detailed look yet at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, while also revealing the film's extensive ensemble cast.

The trailer was originally expected to be released on July 24. However, the makers instead announced a major update that day before unveiling the trailer at 4.15 am on July 30 during Brahma Muhurat, the pre-dawn period considered auspicious in Hindu tradition.

Ramayana full cast out! Ranbir Kapoor leads the epic as Lord Ram Lord Ram, the prince of Ayodhya and the main character in the Ramayana, is portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. He is seen in the trailer as a composed, kind, and resolute leader who progressively develops into a fearless fighter. Fans have already been impressed by his calm on-screen persona. Yash steps into the shoes of Ravana The film's main antagonist, the powerful king of Lanka, Ravana, is portrayed by Kannada actor Yash. He is one of the main highlights of the trailer because of his spectacular introduction.

Audiences anxious to see a new take on the iconic character are excited by his commanding voice, strong on-screen presence, and forceful performance. Sai Pallavi plays Sita One of the most famous characters in Indian mythology, Sita, is portrayed by Sai Pallavi. The performer, who is well-known for her organic performances, gives the role grace and tenderness. A few scenes from Sita's swayamvar and the couple's journey into exile are shown in the teaser, which provides a peek at her bond with Lord Ram. Ravie Dubey is Lakshman Ravie Dubey, a television actor, will play Lakshman, the loyal younger brother of Lord Ram. As he travels with Ram and Sita during their banishment, the trailer emphasises his steadfast devotion and bravery.

One of the epic's major turning points, the famous encounter with Surpanakha, is another part of his role. Sunny Deol as Hanuman Despite Sunny Deol's casting as Hanuman, the well-known figure is absent from the recently released teaser. Expectations for Hanuman's first official appearance are still high because of his importance in the epic. Watch Ramayana Trailer Here: Ramayana supporting cast The supporting cast features various famous faces from Indian cinema. Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari, Ravana's wise and courageous wife. Shobana portrays Kaikesi, Ravana's mother, while Rakul Preet Singh appears as Ravana's sister Surpanakha, Harish Uthaman plays Vibhishana, Ravana's righteous brother, and Vivek Oberoi takes on the role of Vidyutjihva.