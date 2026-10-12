Ramayana release date out: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to hit cinemas on Nov 5

The confusion surrounding Ramayana: Part One's theatrical release date has now been resolved. The movie's release schedule and information on advance bookings have finally been revealed by the producers.

On November 5, 2026, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One would be released globally in all premium forms. There had previously been uncertainty around the movie's theatrical release.

How to book tickets for Ramayana: Part One?

The producers have claimed that advance bookings for Ramayana: Part One will begin on October 20, 2026, Dussehra. The makers described it as the start of a new age, and the announcement coincided with the start of Sharad Navratri.

The caption of the post says, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra." Internet reacts to the Ramayana: Part One Fans have expressed excitement over the film's release date. One user said, "Super-duper excited." Another comment says, "I can't wait." One more comment stated, "Peak is coming." Another user commented, "Our Diwali is on November 5." Earlier, the film's makers, Namit Malhotra, had mentioned that Ramayana would release in India around Diwali but had not given a date. Speaking to NDTV, he stated, "It (Ramayana) will release in India on Diwali. We are releasing internationally (on November 6) because the international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, which is the 6th of November. But (in) India, currently, we are targeting the Diwali release.”