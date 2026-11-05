Home / Entertainment / Ramayana trails Dhurandhar 2, Pathaan in national-chain advance bookings

Ramayana trails Dhurandhar 2, Pathaan in national-chain advance bookings

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana sold 3.25 lakh tickets across PVR INOX and Cinepolis for its opening day, placing it 12th in the all-time national-chain rankings

Ramayana
Ramayana Advance Booking Rank Updates
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 1:59 PM IST
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Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana has secured the 12th position in the list of Bollywood's biggest opening-day advance bookings at national cinema chains, falling behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, as well as several other blockbusters, according to rankings compiled by Pinkvilla.
 
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film sold 3.25 lakh tickets across the two leading national multiplex chains, PVR INOX and Cinepolis, for its opening day on November 5.
 
The figure puts Ramayana behind Dhurandhar 2, which tops the all-time list with 8.75 lakh admissions, including previews. Pathaan occupies the second spot with 5.45 lakh tickets, followed by Jawan at 5.32 lakh.

Bollywood films ranked by highest advance bookings (Tickets sold)

Dhurandhar 2- 8.75 lakh (incl. previews)
 
Pathaan- 5.45 lakh
 
Jawan- 5.32 lakh
 
Stree 2- 4.40 lakh (incl. previews)
 
Animal- 4.28 lakh
 
War- 4.10 lakh
 
Drishyam 3- 4.05 lakh
 
Chennai Express- 4.00 lakh (incl. previews)
 
Thugs of Hindostan- 3.46 lakh
 
Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo- 3.40 lakh
 
Dhoom 3- 3.32 lakh
 
Ramayana- 3.25 lakh.

Significance of film advance bookings

Box Office Prediction: Pre-release ticket sales, which typically account for 30–40% of opening-weekend admissions for major blockbusters, offer an early data-driven prediction of audience demand.
 
Show Schedule Optimization: Theaters and multiplexes can add more screens, change showtimes, or reallocate premium auditoriums before the day of release by using early booking patterns to assess demand.
 
Revenue Inflow: Distributors and exhibitors can stabilize their cash flow by securing funding and committing sales days or weeks before the premiere.
 
Advance booking is an important financial and planning tool for both the film industry and moviegoers. It allows viewers to buy tickets before a film’s release, secure seats for sold-out shows, choose their preferred locations, including centre rows, IMAX or recliner seats, and avoid long queues at ticket counters. They can then enter the cinema directly or use digital check-in.
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Topics :RamayanaIndian Box OfficeBollywood

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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