Ranbir's Ramayana box office collection day 5 crosses 660 crore globally

Ranbir Kapoor 's Ramayana: Part 1 has swiftly crossed yet another significant box-office landmark, bringing its global collection to close to Rs 664 crore within just 5 days of its release.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has maintained its strong run after Diwali, establishing a new benchmark for the highest first-Monday box office for an Indian film and exceeding the Monday collection of Dhurandhar 2.

The first instalment debuted in cinemas on November 5. The release of the second part, which was originally anticipated for Diwali next year, has been postponed to 2028, according to reports.

Ramayana day-wise gross collection

Day 1- Rs 77.50

Day 2- Rs 57.30 Day 3- Rs 83.45 Day 4- Rs 66.95 Day 5- Rs 128.70 Total- Rs 413.90. Ramayana box office day 5 report As per Sacnilk, the film generated ₹107.50 crore nett in India on November 9, marking its fifth day in cinemas, across 23,911 shows. This reflects a notable increase of 91.5 percent compared to its Day 4 collection of ₹56.15 crore. Consequently, Ramayana: Part 1 has surpassed Dhurandhar 2, which had amassed ₹60 crore nett on its initial Monday. Additionally, the film has surpassed the ₹300-crore milestone in India, raising its total net collection domestically to ₹346.35 crore. The current domestic gross is now reported at ₹413.90 crore.

Ramayana box office occupancy update The Hindi edition of the movie maintained its top position at the box office, generating a net of ₹87.25 crore on Monday from a total of 19,786 screenings. The Kannada version collected ₹7.50 crore, while the Telugu version earned ₹6 crore. The Tamil version garnered ₹4 crore, and the Malayalam version contributed an additional ₹2.75 crore. Overall, across all 5 language versions, the film averaged ₹44,958 per screening on its fifth day. The international market has also contributed to its increasing total. Ramayana: Part 1 made ₹25 crore overseas on Monday, raising its total overseas earnings to ₹250 crore. The film's worldwide earnings are now ₹663.90 crore.