Who was Sanchita Ugale? TV actor known for Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya

Television actor Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara East on Sunday, police said. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The news has shocked members of the television industry and her fans. Hours before her death, Ugale had shared a video on Instagram, which has since drawn messages of grief and disbelief from followers.

The 22-year-old Ugale maintained an active presence on social media and had more than 139,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly shared updates from her professional and personal life. According to TellyChakkar, the actress apparently committed suicide.

Sanchita Ugale's last Instagram post On Sunday, Sanchita posted a video of herself dancing to the song "Dafliwale Dafli Baja" on Instagram. She even shared the same photo with the description "another banger" on her Instagram story. ALSO READ: Peddi box office collection: Ram Charan film earns ₹262 cr globally The comments section was inundated with sentiments of shock and sorrow as the news spread. Some users wrote, "Why? So was soo cute RIP", "She looked so happy and enjoying her life", "Look at her..she can't commit suicide..she's is looking so happy", "I miss you di gone to soon the heart is to heavy know I cannot believe still", and many others.