Global pop sensation Shakira is turning her much-awaited India return into an even bigger surprise for her Indian fans. Just weeks after announcing her upcoming tour in India, the singer has expanded the schedule by adding another concert in Mumbai.

With her new date, Shakira will now be performing thrice on Indian soil – two concerts in Mumbai and one in the national capital, New Delhi. The decision comes after organisers witnessed overwhelming interest from fans eager to secure tickets for her shows.

Inside Shakira's third Mumbai concert

Over the weekend, social media fans noticed a new listing for the show on the District app, which led to the discovery of the additional concert. The listing verified that the event will take place on April 11 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse, even though tickets for the just-added concert have not yet gone on sale.

Shakira was originally only supposed to play in Mumbai once, on April 10, before travelling to Delhi for the tour's last stop in India on April 15. However, the timetable was expanded due to "unprecedented demand" from Indian fans, according to the organisers. How to book a Shakira concert in India 2026? · Booking date starts for April 11: The show on April 11 has 'not' yet opened, and the organisers have 'not' disclosed the commencement of bookings. · Official Platform: The District by Zomato app and website are the only places to purchase tickets.

· Price Range: General admission tickets for the India tour typically cost between ₹4,500 and ₹6,000, while premium lounge categories, such as the HSBC Starstruck Lounge, can cost up to ₹32,000. · Ticket Status: This second Mumbai date (the third India show overall) was added due to high demand. So make sure you have the District by Zomato app installed and your payment information ready beforehand. Fans react to Shakira's third concert in Mumbai 2026 Fans who had previously struggled to get tickets became excited as soon as word of the extra event spread online.

“Now we have 3 shows in India: 2 in Mumbai & 1 in Delhi. This is going to be huge. Can’t wait,” one fan shows excitement on social media. Another fan wrote of their enthusiasm, posting: “New Date for @Shakira in India. Obviously, only the Queen Can.” About the Shakira Feeding India concert 2026 On April 10 and 11, the Grammy-winning and Guinness World Records-holding Colombian superstar will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. On April 15, he will play at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The concerts are being organised by District by Zomato and the non-profit organisation Feeding India.