SRK Won National FIlm Awards 2025: It’s a historic moment for Bollywood’s King! Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally bagged his first-ever National Film Award, taking home the Best Actor honour at the 71st National Film Awards for his electrifying performance in Jawan. The win has sent waves of excitement across the film industry and among fans, marking a long-awaited milestone in the actor’s legendary career.

After the announcement, SRK’s victory was celebrated on social media with many well-wishes. Numerous celebs have expressed their warmest wishes, and the actor has now thanked them in response. Also, check the complete list of winners in the 71st National Film Awards declared in New Delhi.

List of Celebs congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his 71st National Film Awards

• Indian actor and friend, Juhi congratulated King Khan, "@iamsrk HUGE Congratulations on winning the National Award ..!! Very Happy for you ... Well deserved ... You always give your ALL to every film you do ...!!! Keep Shining ...!!! Much Love and Maannyyyy Congratulations again to you and All your team ..!!!!!!," Juhi wrote on X.

• Gauri Khan penned a short note for her favourites with a couple of pictures with them and wrote, "Three of my absolute favourites just WON big...and so did our hearts. When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!"

• "Heartiest congratulations to @iamsrk garu on winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for #Jawan. A well-deserved honour after 33 glorious years in cinema. An another achievement to your endless list sir. Also, heartfelt congratulations to my director @Atlee_dir garu for making this magic happen," said Allu Arjun on X.

• Mohanlal congratulated SRK and others in his post on X, saying, "Congratulations to all the winners of the National Film Awards. A special salute to Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan on their well-deserved honours for their powerful performances. Warm congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji on their wins. Also, celebrating the remarkable talents from Kerala, the team Ullozhukku and Pookkaalam. Congratulations once again!"

• Indian Music maestro AR Rahman stated Shah Rukh Khan a 'legend', to which he responded with, "Thank u maestro!!! You are a legend multiplied... love always!!"

Kamal Haasan posted on X, "Congratulations to @iamsrk on your National Award for Jawan, a recognition long overdue for your stellar impact on world cinema. 12th Fail was a masterpiece that moved me deeply. It dignified struggle and inspired millions. Congratulations Vidhu Vinod Chopra and @VikrantMassey on this well-deserved honour. Applauding Rani Mukherjee for a portrayal that was both fierce and fragile, richly deserving of this national recognition. #NationalFilmAwards". ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: What to expect from Salman Khan's new season? Know more posted on X, "Congratulations to @iamsrk on your National Award for Jawan, a recognition long overdue for your stellar impact on world cinema. 12th Fail was a masterpiece that moved me deeply. It dignified struggle and inspired millions. Congratulations Vidhu Vinod Chopra and @VikrantMassey on this well-deserved honour. Applauding Rani Mukherjee for a portrayal that was both fierce and fragile, richly deserving of this national recognition. #NationalFilmAwards".

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his filmy friends at his 71st National Film Awards

In response to those well-wishes, Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his appreciation. He expressed his desire to meet renowned actor Mohanlal and thanked him for his congrats. SRK wrote on X (previous Twitter), "Thank you @Mohanlal sir... let's take an evening off and meet up. Big hugs".

The actor reacted to Allu Arjun's congratulatory post, "Thanks @alluarjun garu for your kind words. Your strength, grace and fire (not flower... ha ha) continue to inspire".

SRK posted congratulatory wishes from actor Kamal Haasan "means a lot" to him, "Means a lot coming from you @ikamalhaasan sir. You have been a true inspiration... thank you for the years of cinema, art and vision... and the next ones to come! Love u always."

Shah Rukh Khan also thanked his wife, Gauri. To this, King Khan responded, "Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight... thanks for producing the film."

ALSO READ: Top OTT releases of the week: Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par & many more SRK thanked Juhi Chawla for the lovely wishes. “I’ve learned from the best. You have been an integral part of my journey. Big hugs.” The actors have been friends for years. They both appeared in films like Darr, Yes Boss, Bhoothnath, and Duplicate.

Complete list of the 71st National Film Awards

On August 1, 2025, in New Delhi, the 71st National Film Awards were announced, honouring the finest in Indian cinema in 2023. The following are some of the major award winners and highlights:

• Best Feature Film: 12th Fail (Hindi), directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

• Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan (Hindi) and Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail (Hindi).

• Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi).

• Best Director: Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story (Hindi).

• Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Hindi).

• Best Cinematography: Prasantanu Mohapatra for The Kerala Story (Hindi).

• Best Screenplay (Original): Sai Rajesh Neelam for Baby (Telugu) and Ramkumar Balakrishnan for Parking (Tamil).

• Best Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values: Sam Bahadur (Hindi).

• Best Non-Feature Film: Flowering Man (Hindi), directed by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar.

• Best Film in AVGC: Hanu-Man (Telugu).

• Best Male Playback Singer: PVN S Rohit for the song "Premisthunna" from the film Baby (Telugu).

• Best Female Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao for the song "Chaliya" from the film Jawan (Hindi).

• Best Supporting Actor: Vijayaraghavan for Pookkaalam (Malayalam) and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for Parking (Tamil).

• Best Supporting Actress: Urvashi for Ullozhukku (Malayalam) and Janki Bodiwala for Vash (Gujarati).