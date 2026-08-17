Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 saw its opening weekend swing sharply between a strong Saturday jump and a steep Sunday fall at the domestic box office. Despite the weekend fluctuation, the Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi-starrer has failed to surpass even the opening-day earnings of Deol’s last theatrical release, Border 2, which arrived earlier this year with a similarly patriotic theme.

The historical drama initially appeared to be gaining momentum after its Saturday collections received a boost from the Independence Day holiday. The surge, however, failed to sustain through Sunday, when the film suffered a sharp drop in earnings.

Batwara 1947 box office collection report Batwara 1947 made ₹7.25 crore net on Sunday, Day 3, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. After earning ₹13.50 crore net on Saturday, the movie had a 46.3% decline. On Friday, the film starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta opened to a net of ₹5.75 crore. Because of the Independence Day holiday, it saw a huge surge on Saturday, with collections increasing by over 135% to ₹13.50 crore. This increased expectations for a successful opening weekend and brought the movie's 2-day total to ₹19.25 crore. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and more The film was unable to maintain its Saturday momentum on Sunday. In India, the movie's first weekend gross was ₹26.50 crore net.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 When Batwara 1947 is contrasted with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which has proven to be the better-performing of the week's major releases, the difference becomes even more apparent. The latter’s net total in India reached ₹81.75 crore after earning ₹26 crore on its third day alone. In contrast, Batwara 1947 made ₹26.50 crore net during its first weekend. Batwara 1947 Sunny Deol portrays a Muslim man who immigrates to Pakistan during the Partition in Batwara 1947. But upstairs in his house, he finds a Hindu woman (played by Shabana Azmi) who will not leave.