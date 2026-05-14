Suriya's Karuppu morning shows cancelled hours before release in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil action thriller Karuppu opened in theatres on May 14, but its release faced last-minute disruption after the film’s scheduled 9 am shows were abruptly cancelled just hours before screening.

Fans of Suriya had gathered outside theatres early in the morning for the first-day-first-show, only to learn that the screenings would not take place. The cancellation came despite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay granting special permission earlier this week for early morning shows.

A few hours before the film's Thursday premiere, Karuppu producer SR Prabhu announced the news via an X post. He wrote: "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!".

CM approved early morning shows of Karuppu The film's producers hailed newly elected Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday for allowing them to hold shows at nine in the morning. The Dream Warrior Pictures banner posted a photo of Vijay signing a notice while seated in the CM office on their official X account. ALSO READ: When and where to watch The Boys Season 5 episode 7 online in India? In the caption, they noted, “Special thanks to our honourable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14th.” Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under their production banner, Dream Warrior Pictures.

Fans seek the lack of clarity on Karuppu release The sudden cancellation triggered confusion and frustration among fans online, many of whom criticised the makers for failing to provide clear information about later shows. One fan commented, “Is it only for Tamil Nadu theatres? What about Keralam?” Another stated, “Bro be clear about 9.30 & 9.45 am shows also!!! What about those?” Many others mentioned that the creator’s lack of clarity “had spoiled fans” plans to catch the movie. “What is this clarification? Should we take a day off and wait the entire day tomorrow as well??? Will the shows start at 12 pm or 6 pm, or will you still be doing your business this entire month? Give us a clear explanation, or you watch your own movie,” said one fan on social media.