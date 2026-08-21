Christopher Nolan's blockbuster epic film 'The Odyssey' has drawn in another record in its celebrated box office journey.

As per Variety, the film has officially become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time with $1.352 billion worldwide. With this, it has overtaken the benchmark set by 2024's 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' which collected $1.338 billion.

'The Odyssey', opened in theatres on July 17 and collected a mighty $123 million in its domestic debut. Since then, the epic has earned $516 million domestically and $835 million internationally.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the milestone on social media and wrote, "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car."