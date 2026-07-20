'The Odyssey' becomes Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with $264.1 million

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's latest outing, 'The Odyssey', has made an epic start at the box office.

The action-adventure, featuring stars like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, earned $264.1 million globally over the weekend, including $139.6 million internationally and $124.5 million domestically, reported Variety.

The collections mark a towering debut for an R-rated film, which is nearly three hours long and not even a part of a major franchise.

'The Odyssey' is adapted from Homer's roughly 3,000-year-old epic poem.

It has already become Nolan's biggest worldwide opening, beating his previous releases 'The Dark Knight Rises' with $249 million and 'The Dark Knight' with $198 million.

Additionally, the film is also the third-biggest opening of the year behind 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' ($372.5 million) and 'Toy Story 5' ($312 million). In India, the film saw a solid jump in collections on Saturday, taking its two-day total past the ₹36 crore mark, according to estimates. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the epic fantasy action film saw a "fantastic growth" over Friday, with packed shows in several key markets. The film collected ₹16.04 crore on Friday and added ₹20.68 crore on Saturday, taking its total India net collection to ₹36.72 crore across all versions. It is expected to perform even better on Sunday, he said.