Home / Entertainment / 'The Odyssey' becomes Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with $264.1 million

'The Odyssey' becomes Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with $264.1 million

The action-adventure, featuring stars like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, earned $264.1 mn globally over the weekend, including $139.6 mn internationally & $124.5 mn domestically

Christopher Nolan The Odyssey, IMAX 70mm film, The Odyssey IMAX release, IMAX 15/70 format, Christopher Nolan IMAX India
In India, the film saw a solid jump in collections on Saturday, taking its two-day total past the ₹36 crore mark (Image source: imdb)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 8:44 AM IST
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Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's latest outing, 'The Odyssey', has made an epic start at the box office.

The action-adventure, featuring stars like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, earned $264.1 million globally over the weekend, including $139.6 million internationally and $124.5 million domestically, reported Variety.

The collections mark a towering debut for an R-rated film, which is nearly three hours long and not even a part of a major franchise.

'The Odyssey' is adapted from Homer's roughly 3,000-year-old epic poem.

It has already become Nolan's biggest worldwide opening, beating his previous releases 'The Dark Knight Rises' with $249 million and 'The Dark Knight' with $198 million.

Additionally, the film is also the third-biggest opening of the year behind 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' ($372.5 million) and 'Toy Story 5' ($312 million).

In India, the film saw a solid jump in collections on Saturday, taking its two-day total past the ₹36 crore mark, according to estimates.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the epic fantasy action film saw a "fantastic growth" over Friday, with packed shows in several key markets.

The film collected ₹16.04 crore on Friday and added ₹20.68 crore on Saturday, taking its total India net collection to ₹36.72 crore across all versions. It is expected to perform even better on Sunday, he said.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, 'The Odyssey' follows Odysseus as he faces dangerous creatures and difficult challenges during his ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. Along with its action and adventure, the story also focuses on the bond between Odysseus and his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway.

'The Odyssey' is Nolan's first feature film after the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and was released in theatres on July 17. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 8:44 AM IST

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