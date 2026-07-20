The Odyssey India Box Office Collection: The Odyssey became Christopher Nolan's highest-opening film in India on its first day of release, setting a new benchmark for the director in the country. The action-fantasy epic has been widely praised as one of Nolan's finest works, with many viewers calling it his best film to date, even surpassing the acclaim received by his 2023 Oscar-winning drama Oppenheimer.

Nolan and his wife and co-producer, Emma Thomas, won the Academy Award for Best Picture for Oppenheimer, which also emerged as a global box-office phenomenon. The Odyssey was released across India on July 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.