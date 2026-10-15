The Odyssey OTT release date: When and where to watch Nolan's film online?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey brings one of ancient Greek literature's most celebrated tales to the big screen, following a warrior's perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

The movie has drawn interest from viewers anxious to witness Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic because of its intense action, fantastical creatures, and ensemble cast. The film is currently preparing for its OTT release.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film eyes ₹50 crore On July 17, 2026, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opened in Indian theatres. The Odyssey has become Nolan's highest-grossing film, with $1.78 billion worldwide.

When and where to watch The Odyssey OTT release?

The film is scheduled to debut on OTT platforms on November 17, 2026, along with its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases, according to The Odyssey's official social media account.

However, there was no information about the movie’s India OTT release date and the streaming platform. More than 90 minutes of bonus content are anticipated to be included in the rumoured home release, providing viewers with a closer look at the movie’s grand production. Inside The Odyssey OTT release The additional footage is anticipated to provide insight into how the movie was produced in various locations across the globe, according to Meristation. A closer look at the production's scope and the challenges of adapting a centuries-old literary work for the film may also be provided by the content. Nolan is renowned for his preference for large-format photography and practical filmmaking methods.