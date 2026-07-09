The shifting sounds of music: As the business coalesces, industry evolves

This is a different music market. The coalescing of audio streaming, social media, influencers and the phenomenal growth of live concerts means every element in the value chain that gets people to watch, listen to, share music either in recorded or live form, is monetisable. Live concerts and the technology to stream different cuts of music play a large part in this. For instance Dosanjh’s India tour in 2024 made almost ₹400 crore in direct revenue or ticket sales, Coldplay did ₹600 crore in 2025. Other revenue streams, from airline tickets to hotels, food and social media, are built in to calculate the ‘total economic impact’ which is usually 2-3 times the direct revenue. There is a whole ecosystem at play and it is way bigger than traditional definitions and measures of music.