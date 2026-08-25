Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is off to a strong start at the box office ahead of its August 26 theatrical release. According to advance booking figures tracked by trade website Sacnilk, the film has already crossed the ₹40-crore mark in Day 1 sales.

Day 1 ticket sales have reached around ₹41 crore, and the figure could climb further as bookings in Telugu-speaking markets are yet to open. The Hindi market has also emerged as a major contributor to the film’s advance sales.

The Hindi version alone has generated more than ₹15.5 crore from 2D shows, with additional bookings coming from IMAX, 4DX and Dolby Cinema screenings.

The strong advance sales are particularly notable given that Toxic has received an A certificate, restricting its theatrical audience to viewers aged 18 and above. Toxic Hindi advance booking The Hindi market has emerged as a significant contributor to Toxic’s advance sales. More than ₹15.5 crore has already been generated from 2D shows of the Hindi version alone, with additional bookings coming from IMAX, 4DX and Dolby Cinema. Delhi-NCR leads the Hindi-speaking markets with ₹2.26 crore in advance sales, including blocked seats, followed by Mumbai at ₹1.54 crore and Pune at ₹86.61 lakh. Gujarat has reported ₹2.85 crore, while Maharashtra has contributed ₹3.96 crore to the film’s advance gross, including blocked seats. Tamil Nadu has recorded ₹2 crore, while Delhi has crossed ₹2.67 crore.

Odisha is another market showing strong early traction, with 43% occupancy and ₹1.56 crore in advance sales. Inside Toxic Karnataka advance booking Karnataka is leading Toxic’s advance sales, with the film earning ₹17.31 crore in the state, including blocked seats. More than 1,100 shows have already been marked as virtually houseful, while the film has recorded 55% occupancy across nearly 2,000 shows. The film is also performing well in premium formats. In Karnataka, its 4DX version has generated ₹27.73 lakh from Bengaluru, while the Kannada IMAX version has recorded ₹85.91 lakh, including blocked seats. Toxic Bengaluru and Mysuru advance booking With 55 per cent occupancy across 1,039 shows, Bengaluru alone has contributed ₹10.67 crore, including blocked seats. Mysuru has also recorded strong early traction, with 88 per cent occupancy and ₹1.06 crore in advance sales.

Toxic Tamil advance booking The Tamil market is particularly interesting, as the film is currently recording comparatively low occupancy in the state. Tamil Nadu has registered ₹2 crore in advance sales, including blocked seats, from 1,455 shows, with actual occupancy at 12 per cent. ALSO READ: Toxic full cast revealed: Who plays whom in Yash's underworld saga? This suggests that the current advance sales may not fully reflect the market’s potential and could rise significantly as the release date approaches. More about Toxic booking With 8.94 lakh tickets sold across 17,692 shows, Toxic’s actual booked gross stands at ₹31.89 crore. The film could push its Day 1 advance sales closer to the ₹50-crore mark, as bookings are yet to fully open in several markets.