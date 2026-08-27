Toxic box office collection Today: Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has made a strong worldwide box office debut. The A-rated action drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, reportedly grossed nearly ₹140 crore worldwide on its opening day, surpassing the day-one collections of films such as Jawan, Animal, Adipurush and Pathaan.

Toxic’s opening also places it among the top 15 biggest Indian film debuts worldwide. The film outperformed pre-release expectations, which had projected an India net opening of around ₹80–85 crore and a worldwide gross of approximately ₹110 crore. Instead, Toxic crossed the ₹100 crore net mark in India on its very first day.

Toxic box office collection in India According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned around ₹101 crore net and ₹120 crore gross in India on its opening day. The Hindi version emerged as the biggest contributor, accounting for an estimated ₹55 crore. Despite recording strong occupancy, the Telugu-dubbed version contributed around ₹11 crore, while the Kannada version remained below ₹25 crore. Toxic recorded the second-biggest domestic opening for an Indian film in 2026, trailing only Dhurandhar 2, which debuted with ₹103 crore net in India. The strong opening came despite the film receiving mixed-to-mostly negative reviews following its release. Toxic worldwide box office collection The film’s performance was relatively lower in overseas markets. On its opening day, Toxic reportedly earned just over $2 million internationally. However, its strong India collection helped take its worldwide gross past ₹140 crore, giving it the second-biggest worldwide opening in Kannada cinema.

ALSO READ: Toxic advance booking: Yash film races towards ₹50 crore despite A-rating. Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which reportedly opened with nearly ₹164 crore worldwide, continues to hold the record. Dhurandhar 2, meanwhile, recorded the biggest India opening of 2026 with an estimated ₹205 crore Toxic vs other films In terms of its global Day 1 box office, Toxic surpassed several major Bollywood blockbusters, even as it remained behind the two higher benchmarks. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal earned around ₹116 crore worldwide on its opening day, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan collected approximately ₹104 crore. Adipurush, starring Prabhas, recorded an opening-day worldwide collection of nearly ₹127 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earned around ₹129 crore. With a reported worldwide opening of ₹140 crore, Toxic surpassed all four films.