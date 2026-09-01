One of the year's most highly anticipated releases was Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Expectations were high when the Geetu Mohandas-directed film, starring Yash in the lead role, finally hit theaters last Wednesday after multiple delays.

However, initial audience reactions were largely negative, with many fans disappointed by the film's excessive violence and weak narrative logic. Despite the mixed reception, the movie built momentum over a strong opening weekend, and all eyes are now on its crucial first-Monday performance.

Toxic box office collection update

The film posted a massive debut with ₹101 crore net (₹120 crore gross) in India, marking the second-best opening in Kannada film history and the second-largest domestic debut of the year.

Despite the strong start, box office collections fell sharply over the weekend, pulling in ₹37.65 crore on Friday, ₹25.15 crore on Saturday, and ₹23 crore on Sunday. More about Toxic box office report While the film's net domestic collections have crossed ₹200 crore, daily earnings have steadily declined following its record-breaking debut. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the movie recorded its lowest single-day haul yet on Monday, pulling in ₹7.45 crore across 13,400 shows with a 17.1% occupancy rate. Marking a sharp 67.6% drop on the first day of the week, the film's total domestic collection now stands at ₹221.55 crore. Toxic vs Hanuman Ansh Devotional drama Hanuman Ansh is scripting a box office story that will be hard to replicate. On its 25th day in theaters, the film made history by outperforming Yash’s Toxic in the Hindi belt.

Released on August 26, Toxic saw a sharp decline on Day 6 (its first Monday), following an extended opening weekend of ₹214.10 crore nett in India and ₹293.20 crore internationally. ALSO READ: What to watch on OTT this week: Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, The Gentlemen 2, more According to trade portal Sacnilk, Toxic managed ₹4.40 crore in the Hindi market on Monday. By contrast, Hanuman Ansh—which opened on August 7, 2026—surpassed that mark by collecting ₹5.50 crore on its 25th day. About Toxic Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film received an 'A' rating from the CBFC and was cleared without any cuts.