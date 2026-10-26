Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer witnessed a steady rise in box office collections on its first Sunday, earning ₹8.10 crore net in India on Day 3. The Hindi action-comedy recorded an 11.7 per cent jump from Saturday's collection of ₹7.25 crore, gaining momentum as it wrapped up its opening weekend.

After being pushed from its original September and early October release dates, Udta Teer was finally released in Indian theatres on October 23, 2026.

Udta Teer box office update day 3

Sacnilk reports that Udta Teer made ₹8.10 crore net in India on Day 3 from 6,020 shows. The gross collection has reached ₹23.08 crore, while the net collection for all of India is ₹19.45 crore. Day 2's net collection of ₹7.25 crore was 11.7 per cent less than Day 3's ₹8.10 crore.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 becomes highest-grossing Tamil film, hits ₹700 cr On Day 3, an estimated 361,245 tickets were sold for Udta Teer, with 866,929 tickets sold overall. On Day 3, the movie earned ₹1.75 crore abroad, bringing its total foreign earnings to ₹4.50 crore so far. As a result, the worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹27.58 crore. Udta Teer box office occupancy On Day 3, the overall occupancy of Udta Teer Hindi 2D was 35.91%. The occupancy rates for the morning and afternoon shows were 12.08% and 39.54%, respectively. Sacnilk reports that the occupancy rate for evening shows was 47.08%. The occupancy rate for the night show was 37.46%. Day 1 collection for Udta Teer was ₹4.10 crore, Day 2 collection was ₹7.25 crore, and Day 3 revenue was ₹8.10 crore.